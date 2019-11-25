Time To Dust Off Your Resume Because This Company Is Hiring Someone To Smoke Weed For $5,500 A Month

Someone once said that if you do something you love, you'll never work a day in your life.

And for some people, the latest "dream job" to do the rounds online would mean that they could take retirement right here and now.

A company in the US is offering one person the opportunity to become what basically sounds like a marijuana influencer, in that they'll be smoking a whole lot of weed and talking about it in a vlog.

AmericanMarijuana.org are looking "for someone to review a wide variety of cannabis products to give our readers an honest and reliable insights on various cannabis products".

"The applicant will have to write about their honest reviews and opinions of the product in the form of a blog," they continued.

"Moreover, they must also be comfortable in front of the camera since the job includes unboxing videos and explainer videos of how each cannabis product performs and differs from other, more notable products in the category."

The lucky applicant will pocket up to $5,500 a month - "dependant on their experience and their capabilities" - but must be "physically fit and healthy in general to carry out cannabis product reviews regularly".

(It probably goes without saying that it's going to be a working-from-home role, and you'll need to live in (or move to) a country in which marijuana use is legal.)

Whoever ticks all of the above boxes will then be provided with a monthly care package of free cannabis products, ranging from weed strains to vapes to edibles to CBD oils.

If you're keen, you can apply here.

