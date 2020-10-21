Time to Punch a New Hole in the Belt Because The 2020 Forkies Awards Winners Have Been Announced

The search for Moreton Bay Region’s best tastemakers and booze-shakers is over, and the Forkies winners have been announced!

Coming out on top is Basil and Vine Café Burpengary: a traditional Italian Café, run by the Fargnoli family. They’re all about a relaxed vibe and good old fashioned Italian food- what’s not to love? If you’re a fan of traditional Italian food (hello carbs, my old friend), there’s no better place in the Moreton Bay Region to get your pizza and pasta fix!

As far as drinking holes go, the legendary Eatons Hill Hotel has taken the crown for best pub. With nine bars, it’s no wonder they took the top spot to get a froth.



If you’re looking for somewhere to take the kids, the Redcliffe Farmers & Artisans Markets are number 1 for Best Family Friendly Venue. Open every Sunday, the seaside market is jam-packed with farm-fresh produce, meals, seafood, handmade wares and… well they’ve pretty much got it all!



Check out the full list of Forkies Winners HERE - Congrats to the lot of them from all of us at Triple M. Bravo!