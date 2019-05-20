Tina Turner Once Covered New Sensation And You Know What, It Doesn't Suck

So... as Australia waits in anticipation of the Richard Lowenstein dod about the late, great Michael Hutchence, good old Youtube served up this unlikely combo and you know what, it doesn't suck.

Settle in and listen as Tina Turner covers New Sensation.

Captured Here



It's quite different to the one we know and love from the Aussie legends, but that's the whole point of covers, right? To bring a new vibe and drive to the song in question.

Sure, it's no Wembley circa 1991, but it's still pretty bloody good!



Mystify: Michael Hutchence hits Aussie cinemas July 4.

For the latest in Rock News:

Written by: @dantheinternut