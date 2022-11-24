Tip Top Warn Of Major Delays Due To Accidental Death In Factory

Tip Top are warning of possible delays following the accidental death of a worker at a Tip Top factory in Sydney’s west.

According to police, a 57-year-old man was killed at the factory in Chullora at around 4AM on Thursday morning.

The exact cause. Of death has not been revealed but police have confirmed a forklift was involved.

Tip Top released a statement warning there will be no deliveries from this factory today and there will be limited deliveries over the weekend.

“We have limited capacity and will therefore be unable to assist with any order adjustments to Saturday deliveries," it said.

"If there are any further changes to your delivery schedule, additional communication will be provided.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and thank you for your understanding and support during this time."

