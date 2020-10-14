Legendary Aussie cult band TISM are putting out their first new releases for 16 years in a typically mental manner.

The first release — On Behalf Of TISM I Would Like To Concede We Have Lost The Election — is a 31-track recording of their last ever show at Earthcore Festival in November 2004.

The other release is the TISM Omni-Album, which is pretty much a collection of liner notes and artwork for TISM’s six albums.

They also released a deluxe version of the Omni-Album, which is a vintage TISM piss take.

"This Deluxe Version of the TISM Omni-Album comes with an actual vinyl disc, filled with total silence, so as not to detract from the sound quality of the music," a statement released by the band today says.

"The TISM Ultra Deluxe Double Omni-Album – with its two completely silent vinyl discs – has been banned by the Victorian Department of Consumer Affairs because, according to their spokesperson, 'surely there’s no deadshit stupid enough to buy it’.”

Never miss anything from the world of rock with the Best of Triple M Rock playlist!

Make sure you get the Triple M app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all our best stuff!