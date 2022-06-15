Tissues: The New Panic Buying Item

Major supermarket chains Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have confirmed a shortage of tissues as demand increases as COVID-19 and Influenza infections rapidly spread.

Popular brands of tissues including Kleenex, Quilton and Sorbent varieties are listed unavailable on supermarkets’ websites whiles shelves in stores are bare.

Shoppers have also noted on social media a shortage of other health and medicine products such as Panadol and pain killers, anti-bacterial wipes, and other codl and flu products.

“Given the recent cold snap and early start to the flu season, there’s quite a lot of demand for a range of medicinal and paper goods products including cold and flu tablets, throat lozenges and tissues,” a Woolworths spokesman told the Daily Telegraph.

“While customers might notice that the availability of some of their preferred brands might be limited, we continue to offer a wide range of alternatives across these ranges.”

Tissues shortages come at the same time Coles General Manager of Produce Craig Taylor emailed customers of more fruit and vegetable shortages.

“In addition to the devastating floods earlier this year, the ongoing heavy rainfall, recent cold weather and lower levels of sunlight have meant many of our Australian growers are experiencing impacts to the supply of berries, lettuce, beans, tomatoes, broccoli and herbs,” he wrote.

“Our growers expect to be able to deliver increased volumes of strawberries, raspberries, blueberries, fresh herbs, beans and tomatoes starting in a few weeks’ time.

“Some vegetables including broccoli, broccolini and lettuce will take a bit longer to recover after key growing regions were hit with heavy rains, but supplies are expected to begin improving over the next month before returning to full supply.”

When looking online, other retails including Chemist Warehouse, Officeworks and Costco appeared to still have tissues in stock online.

Meanwhile, Covid cases and hospitalisations across Australia and New Zealand look like this:

Western Australia

New cases: 6,262

Covid-related deaths: 3

Hospital and ICU admissions: 258 / 9

Northern Territory

New cases: 245

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 21 / 1

Australian Capital Territory

New cases: 983

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 97 / 2

Queensland

New cases: 4,672

Covid-related deaths: 13

Hospital and ICU admissions: 391 / 5

New South Wales

New cases: 7,260

Covid-related deaths: 14

Hospital and ICU admissions: 1,355 / 42

Victoria

New cases: 8,687

Covid-related deaths: 18

Hospital and ICU admissions: 476 / 35

South Australia

New cases: 2,664

Covid-related deaths: 9

Hospital and ICU admissions: 246 / 8

Tasmania

New cases: 858

Covid-related deaths: 0

Hospital and ICU admissions: 43 / 2

New Zealand

New cases: 5,554

Covid-related deaths: 11

Hospital and ICU admissions: 368 / 7

