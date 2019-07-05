Titans Looking To Bolster Forward Pack As Reason Why Tyrone Peachey Failed To Join Penrith Revealed

The Gold Coast Titans could soon be without a coach but they are still active in the player market. 

The Rush Hour with MG's resident news breaker The Winemaker has revealed the Titans are looking to sign two key forwards for next season, while it was also revealed why Tyrone Peachey failed to join the Panthers before June 30. 

The Winemaker also revealed several Bulldogs players are unhappy with coach Dean Pay while the Queensland Origin side aren't too fond of the coach whisperer; hear the full chat below.

