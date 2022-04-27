Titans Streaker Apologises In Personal Letter To Security Guard

The topless streaker who ran across the field during a Titans NRL match on the Gold Coast has apologised to the security guard who took her down using an aggressive tackle.

Javon Johanson was forced to face the Southport Court yesterday morning on charges relating to her topless run across the Gold Coast NRL pitch.

Ms Johanson managed to get off with a good behaviour bond, narrowly avoiding a $5,000 fine.

Ms Johanson’s defence claimed she had already received “extra-curial” punishment after receiving an onslaught of online abuse.

The security guard who took Ms Johanson down with what many people deemed to be excessive force, has also faced abuse.

Ms Johanson suffered a minor shoulder and finger injury during the heavy tackle.

Ms Johanson apologised to the security guard in a letter presented to the Magistrate saying she is “truly sorry” for the backlash he has faced for “doing his job”.

“Due to my actions, we have both been the target of trolls and differing opinions,” she said.

“The truth is, had I not run onto the field that night, neither of us would be in the position I have placed both of us in.

“I sincerely hope that I have not put your employment or position into any jeopardy.

“I certainly would not support any action being taken against you.”

Ms Johanson wrote that she is ashamed off the way she behaved and that her actions cost her “more than I could ever imagine”.

“Not only have I embarrassed and disgraced myself with such juvenile behaviour, but ....my partner of three years ended our relationship due to the embarrassment I have caused him,” she wrote.

“I have never done anything so stupid in my life.”

