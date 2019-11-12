Title Of Your Sex Tape: We Know When The New Season Of Brooklyn Nine-Nine Is Coming

The great thing about having been able to watch season six of Brooklyn Nine-Nine at almost the exact same time as the US is that we didn't have to wait for it.

The bad thing is that now we've gone MONTHS without new episodes of the cult cop comedy and, y'know, we're just waiting for it.

Well the wait is almost over, according to a promotional post on several cast members' Instagram accounts.

Similarly to last season, the show is leaning on a Die Hard-esque vibe for the announcement which confirms that not only is the season seven premiere coming in early February, it's going to be an hour long.

Terry Crews, who plays buff Lieutenant Terry Jeffords, accompanied the shot with a caption revealing that he'd be "poppin' his pecs for another season of #Brooklyn99 starting Feb. 6".

Stephanie Beatriz AKA Rosa Diaz also shared the shot, keeping it simple with a "coolcoolcoolcoolcool".

SBS has since confirmed that, as with the last season, new episodes will be fast-tracked within hours of airing in the US, meaning we all have a date at 8.30pm on Friday February 7.