These New South Whales Explain How They Got Jimmy Barnes & Daniel Johns On Their TV Comedy!

These New South Whales join Matty O On Triple M Homegrown

These New South Whales are TAKING over! Jamie and Todd join Matty ahead of the release their third album, 'TNSW' on the 18th of November. Pre-Order Here



Image: Joshua Hourigan

Not only are we loving their music, but they also have one of the biggest podcasts in the country, and a Comedy Central TV Show that has been praised all around the world with cameos from Aus rock royalty like, Jimmy Barnes, Daniel Johns, and Dune Rats!

Turns out they wrote the part for Daniel Johns even though they had never met or spoken to him! Just two weeks out from shooting, the stars aligned at a bar in Sydney when a chance meeting put everything into motion!

Have a listen to the short clip here to find out how they locked them in:

Listen to the full podcast below:

Stay up to date with everything going on with the best music in the world by subscribing to Triple M Rock on LiSTNR or wherever you get your podcasts!