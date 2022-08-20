"To Become An Elite Team They Got A Bit To Go"

Former NRL coach Nathan Brown speaking on Saturday Scrum believes Brisbane Broncos are on the right path but lessons need to be learnt after their devastating 60-12 defeat at home to Melbourne Storm.

As the side almost certainly looked to push for a top four spot, three losses in the last month has put their top eight status in jeopardy, especially if ninth-placed Canberra Raiders continue to make a late case for themselves.

But even after the shocking loss, Brown still saw the bigger picture and the potential of this Broncos side.

"It's the first time they've gone from an Origin series to where they need to continue winning so they can play Finals footy.

"In the past these younger blokes might have played Origin but with their position on the ladder their footy probably wasn't as important as they couldn't make the playoffs.

"There are gonna be some great learnings for the Broncos."

