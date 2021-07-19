Toasters Reported To Cause More Injuries Than Sharks

Thinking of going for a coastal swim? Just remember that July 14 is shark awareness day.

However, Shark Expert Adrian Gutteridge from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) is urging people to rethink their fears.

Shark Awareness Week:

Whether you get a little nervous to get into the water at the beach, or are a regular outdoor swimmer, Gutteridge says it unlikely you’ll get hurt.

In fact, statistics show that you have more chance of being hit by a car on your way down to the beach, than being attacked in the water by a shark.

“You got more chance of being run over by a car on the way to the beach or electrified by a toaster in the year. There’s less than 1 fatal interaction pretty much in Australia as far as that goes”, he said.

Gutteridge said that only around 10 of the 500 shark species interact with humans, but there are a few things you can do to reduce the risk of interacting with those creatures.

“This time in Queensland you get lots of runs of fish like mullet and tailor which sharks eat on. So if you see those baitfish… just don’t go in the water.. Avoid swimming at dawn and dusk, that’s a time sharks are more active””.

Also make sure you are swimming between the flags, so that way you’ve always got an extra pair of eyes on you.

