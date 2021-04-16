Toby Greene Addresses Suggestions He Should Be Full Time GWS Captain

GWS star Toby Greene joined the Rush Hour with MG and addressed suggestions that he should be the full time skipper of the Giants.

"It never comes up, and I don’t think it ever will," Greene said of outside discussions out captaincy entering the four walls of the club.

"Cogs (Stephen Coniglio) is captain, he’s done a great job and unfortunately he’ll be out for a period of time, so I have to get used to it for a bit, but nah, Cogs will be captain for a long time."

Greene also discussed his starring role in the win over Collingwood at the MCG, the upcoming Sydney derby and more.

