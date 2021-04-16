Toby Greene Addresses Suggestions He Should Be Full Time GWS Captain

Toby Greene Addresses Suggestions He Should Be Full Time GWS Captain

Image: Getty

GWS star Toby Greene joined the Rush Hour with MG and addressed suggestions that he should be the full time skipper of the Giants.

"It never comes up, and I don’t think it ever will," Greene said of outside discussions out captaincy entering the four walls of the club.

"Cogs (Stephen Coniglio) is captain, he’s done a great job and unfortunately he’ll be out for a period of time, so I have to get used to it for a bit, but nah, Cogs will be captain for a long time."

Greene also discussed his starring role in the win over Collingwood at the MCG, the upcoming Sydney derby and more.

Triple M Footy Newsroom

16 April 2021

Triple M Footy Newsroom

GWS Giants
Toby Greene
AFL
The Rush Hour With MG
