Toby Greene Avoids Suspension For Reece Conca Hit

Toby Greene has escaped with a fine for his hit on opponent Reece Conca behind the play yesterday.

Greene was charged with striking Conca, with the incident assessed as intentional conduct with low impact to the body, resulting in a $1000 fine with an early plea.

Matt De Boer ($500 for misconduct), Lachie Keeffe ($500 for wrestling) and Matt Taberner ($750 for wrestling) were all also fined from the Fremantle/GWS clash.

Charlie Spargo was also stung $1500 for a dangerous tackle against St Kilda's Nick Coffield.

