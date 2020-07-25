Toby Greene Responds To Brett Deledio’s Comments About GWS Being A Group Of Individuals

GWS star Toby Greene responded to Brett Deledio’s comments about GWS’s individualism on the Saturday Rub today.

Deledio had said that when things get tough "They (the Giants) all try to use their own ability to win the game, versus trying to do it together," and that "they ultimately fall down because it is a bunch of 22 individuals versus a collective team."

Greene said he could "sort of understand" what Deledio was speaking about, but that the coach may have felt differently.

"Probably Leon (Cameron) might have been a bit pissed off with him," he said.

Toby Greene also spoke about the win over Richmond, his kicking, and dining with Duck.

