Toby Greene Says GWS Has “100% Faith” That Jeremy Cameron Will Stay

Toby Greene says he has “100% faith” that his in-demand team mate Jeremy Cameron will remain a Giant.

“There’s no Parramatta River in Melbourne, so that’s something we’ve got going in our favour,” Greene said on the Rush Hour with MG.

“Nah, he loves the club, has a really good relationship with a lot of the boys up here, and loves Sydney.

“So I’m sure it will play out throughout the season, there’ll be a lot of talk about him — he’s probably the best forward in the competition, so why wouldn’t there be?

“But, nah, we’ve got 100% faith that he’ll be here next year.”

Toby Greene also discussed dressing up as the karate kid for the Freeze MND, the new teams to beat and more.

