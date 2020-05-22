Toby Greene Says He Spent Some Time Training With Paddy Dangerfield During The Shutdown

GWS star Toby Greene says he spent some time training with Patrick Dangerfield during the AFL shutdown.

LISTEN HERE:

“My Grandma’s got a house down in Aireys Inlet, so I practically lived down there the whole time,” he said.

“I thought to myself well if I’m down here, there’s not too much to do besides surfing at this time of year, and I was allowed to do that, so I committed to that and got right into it… [I] bumped into Paddy Dangerfield at Anglesea actually, did a few sessions with him.

“It was a good little routine I had going!”

Toby also talked about his road trip with Heath Shaw, running into dramas at an Italian soccer game with Stephen Coniglio and more.

LISTEN TO THE FULL CHAT HERE:

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to help you through the long days and nights in isolation!