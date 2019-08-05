Toby Keith To Release Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years

Need more Toby Keith music in your life - who doesn't!?

Toby is set to release “Toby Keith Greatest Hits: The Show Dog Years” on October 25.

The collection of songs comes from Toby’s years under his own record label “Show Dog Nashville” which he launched in 2005. There will be four new songs on the album including his current single “That’s Country Bro” along with some of the big dog’s biggest hits.

“Well, folks, here it is,” he writes in the liner notes. “The Show Dog years’ biggest hits. I know it’s long overdue, but we put them all in one big pile. Twenty-five years went by fast, but I’m very blessed to have this wonderful career. Still kickin’ it, too. See ya out there on the road.”

TOBY KEITH GREATEST HITS, THE SHOW DOG YEARS - TRACKLISTING:

1. That’s Country Bro*

2. Made In America

3. Beers Ago

4. Red Solo Cup

5. American Ride

6. Don’t Let the Old Man In*

7. God Love Her

8. Hope On The Rocks

9. Trailerhood

10. Cryin’ For Me (Wayman’s Song)

11. She Never Cried In Front Of Me

12. High Maintenance Woman

13. Love Me If You Can

14. Lost You Anyway

15. Back In The 405*

16. American Ride (Official Remix)*

* Newly recorded songs

