Today Marks The 20th Anniversary Of Plugger Breaking The All-Time Goal Kicking Record

Today is the 20th anniversary of Tony Lockett’s record breaking 1300th goal.

Plugger moved past Gordon Coventry’s total of 1299 with his third goal — of nine — against Collingwood on June 6th, 1999.

To celebrate the anniversary, the AFL has put together an extended highlights package of the game on YouTube (the play that leads to Plugger’s famous goal starts around 4 minutes in):

Sydney spanked the Pies that day, booting 22.13 (145) to 14.10 (94).

Unsurprisingly Plugger ended up with the three Brownlow votes for his nine goal game.

He retired at the end of that season with 1357 goals, before coming back for three more majors in 2002.

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!