Today's Top 6 @ 6 - What Mackay and the Whitsundays Needs To Know!

The Bunkers Late Game decision sees the cowboys win over the Tigers in Townsville!

CONGRATULATIONS to Mark & Nicole from Laffos Bar & Pizzeria who raised $10,000 for local Charity Grapevine Group - $5 from every large pizza went to Pizza for a Purpose in June

Mayor Greg Williamson was busy doing some line dancing on the weekend at Mount Pleasant Centre with the team from Mackay Line Dancing group in preparation for NQ Rockin Country in August! Get your tickets today, before it’s too late!

Covid: Over the seven day period starting July 12 and ending July 19 and in areas where suburb data is available the worst-hit were Andergrove-Beaconsfield with 32 cases, Mount Pleasant-Glenella with 19 and Eimeo-Rural View had 17. Shoal Point-Bucasia had 11 cases, Airlie Beach-Whitsundays had 10, and Bowen and Slade Point had nine each. At the other end of the spectrum, the Eungella-Hinterland recorded zero cases, Mackay Harbour had one, and Proserpine and East Mackay had three each.

Mackay Festival Of Arts continues this week - Join The Just Saying Project for a live cabaret show, as we explore the female body in all its pleasure and pain. It is an 18+ event for both women and men to enjoy. Saturday 30 July at 7.30pm Sunday 31 July at 2.30pm admission $50, Table $400

A new group has been formed in the Whitsundays to eradicate an emerging environmental danger that was blown into the Whitsundays during Cyclone Ita. She blew a small Indian myna bird population into the Whitsundays in 2014, and the number of the feral pests considered “toads of the sky” have continued to climb.