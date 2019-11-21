Todd Greenberg Explains Why He Will Never Change Golden Point

NRL CEO Todd Greenberg has revealed to Triple M why he will never change the current state of Golden Point.

Many in and around the game believe the current system of Golden Point needs to change but according to the boss, who joined Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, it's here to stay.

LISTEN HERE:

"I've always been, and I'll say this publicly to this listener and to all the fans, Golden Point is about being in the entertainment business," Greenberg told Triple M.

"Golden Point is here to stay, it's of of the great innovations - our numbers go up, our broadcast numbers go up when Golden Point is on."

The NRL boss also opened up on the 2019 season and the controversy surrounding this off-season including a possibly 'Bali-ban': hear the full chat below.