Todd Greenberg Warns Rugby League Fans of Players Potentially Playing Behind Closed Doors

Todd Greenberg has recently announced a risk minimisation strategy surrounding the rapid spread of the Coronavirus.

MG discusses on the Rush Hour the prospect of Todd Greenberg intervening and forcing players to play behind closed doors due to the Coronavirus epidemic. MG isn't a fan of such a drastic plan and says that "it would be the equivalent of a training run… the intensity wouldn't be there, it wouldn’t be the same contest."

Listen Here:

MG reckons that the possibility of NRL players playing in front of no fans in the stadium will be a huge shame for the competition.

Check out the full clip of MG and the Rush Hour team debating whether the Coronavirus will actually impact the NRL season.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.