Todd Talk's And Walk's Mental Health Awareness

Well done to Goldfields man Todd Belcher for completing an epic adventure by walking from Kalgoorlie to Perth over 630km raising awareness for mental illness, anxiety and depression in the mining industry.

Todd has dealt with depression for a very long time and has decided to speak up and help those who are also going through a similar situation.

As well as travelling for two weeks by foot from Kal to Perth, Todd raised over $28,000 for Beyond Blue and spoke to Triple M at the finish line.

If you or someone you know is needing assistance, please call Lifeline on 13 11 44 or go to www.beyondblue.org.au