Toddler Caught Up In Massive, Violent Grand Central Brawl

Shocking footage of two women punching two other people, including one holding a toddler, has emerged on social media overnight.

Police are investigating the violent brawl which happened near the Rebel Sports store at Grand Central shopping centre in Toowoomba, Queensland.

A witness said up to 30 people in two separate groups were involved in the altercation that broke out at about 7 pm on Thursday, September 23.

Shockingly, a woman in a grey jumper is seen throwing many blows towards a second woman holding a small child.

Onlookers attempted to break up the fight including a Toowoomba police liaison officer. One person is heard anxiously repeating, “Give me the baby, give me the baby.”

The victim shields her child from the attacker who corners her into a booth, holds her hair and repeatedly punches her in the face.

Social media erupted following the videos upload on Tuesday night, with comments from hundreds of shocked people. One, Ross Macey wrote, “To the people that stood there watching and doing nothing to protect that mother and her children you should be ashamed of yourselves.”

Margaret Wrights wrote, “The children, the children, I just can’t get the images out of my mind. Their fear and their trauma and their screams as their mother is being attacked. Why was this allowed to happen? I will not go into Grand Central again until I have answers.”

Grand Central and the Queensland Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services have been contacted for comment.

