Toddler Dies After Being Locked In Car In 34 Degree Heat

A toddler has died after becoming trapped inside a hot car in Glenfield, Sydney for an entire day.

The toddler’s father found him inside the vehicle at around 3PM on Railway Parade with temperatures reaching up to 34 degrees.

The man is believed to have smashed a hole through the back window of the vehicle upon discovering the toddler unconscious.

Emergency services were called to the scene where paramedics attempted lifesaving efforts.

Despite several attempts at resuscitation, the toddler passed away at the scene.

According to a police spokesperson, the child had been locked inside the car all day.

The father of the toddler has been taken in for questioning and released.

He is believed to be assisting police with their inquiry.

