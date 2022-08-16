Toddler Dies After Being Struck By In Driveway At Lake Macquarie

A toddler has died after being struck by a vehicle in a drive way in Lake Macquarie on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Rosemary Row home at around 2:30PM following reports a child had been hit by a car.

NSW police said they had established a crime scene at the home and an investigation into the child’s death has “commenced”.

“Upon arrival, NSW Ambulance paramedics commenced treating a toddler, however, the child died at the scene,” police said.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

Police are currently preparing a report for the coroner.

A 38-year-old man was transported to Newcastle’s John Hunter Hospital to be assessed.

Police have cordoned off the front yard and drive way of the home and investigations into the incident continue.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with Your Morning Agenda - supported by a network of local journalists from all major Australian cities, ensuing timely and first hand insights on local stories:

Download LiSTNR and enjoy a new world of audio. All your favourite shows and stations in one library.