Toddler Fighting For Life After Near Drowning In Footscray Park

A toddler is fighting for life after a near drowning in a pond in Melbourne’s inner-west.

Emergency services were called to a park at Maribyrnong Boulevard in Footscray about 8pm on Monday to reports of a child unresponsive in water.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with news as it hits.

The two-year-old child received medical assistance at the scene before being rushed to the Royal Children’s Hospital in a critical condition.

Victoria Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

It is not believed to be suspicious.

Earlier in June, a three-year-old girl sadly drowned in a pond at the same park in Melbourne's inner west.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr