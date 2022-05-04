Toddler Found Unconscious On Bus Airlifted To Brisbane Children’s Hospital

A young girl in Queensland has been airlifted overnight to the Children's Hospital in Brisbane after she was left on a day care bus for nearly seven-hours.

The three-year old was discovered unconscious on the bus parked in front of the Le Smileys Early Learning Centre in Gracemere, near Rockhampton about 3pm on Wednesday.

Little Nevaeh Austin is believed to have been on the bus since 9:30am, where temperature soared outside to 28 degrees.

“They escorted the crew into the childcare centre where the young child was on the floor in the admin area and like I said, unresponsive at that point in time,” an ambulance spokesman told media.

Nevaeh's distraught father Shane told Nine News she was still fighting for life and would undergo a deep brain scan and treatment for kidney failure.

Assistant Minister for Education Brittany Lauga said an incident like this “simply shouldn’t have happened”.

“I know this little girl is very much in the thoughts of all of us tonight, wishing for a full recovery,” she wrote online.

“Thank you to the first responders who continue to work to save her. Families need to have peace of mind that when they send their children off to school, kindy or day care, they will come home safe.”

Lauga said there will be a full inquiry, while police have opened an investigation into the tragic incident.

