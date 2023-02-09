Toddler In Serious Condition After Being Hit By Car In Sydney's West

A four-year-old girl is in a serious condition after being hit by a rolling car in Sydney’s west.

The incident occurred around 4.40pm yesterday in the driveway of a home on Hemsworth Avenue, Middleton Grange in Liverpool.

Emergency crews treated the young girl at the Liverpool home before rushing her to Westmead Children’s Hospital, where she is currently being treated for her injuries.

Police say that the car was not being driven by anyone and that a 2-year-old was by herself in the vehicle at the time of the incident.



An investigation is now underway.

