Toddler In Serious Condition After Being Struck By Bus

A toddler has been taken to hospital in serious condition after being hit by a bus in Newcastle this morning.

Emergency services were called out to the scene at Chatham Road in Hamilton North after receiving news a child had been struck by a vehicle.

The two-year-old was hit by a bus at around 8AM this morning.

Paramedics treated the toddler for serious leg injuries before transporting him to John Hunter Hospital.

The bus driver has also been admitted to hospital to be tested.

According to NSW Ambulance Inspector Jim Duffy, this particular incident was difficult to attend.

“The leg injuries were severe, so paramedics stabilised the patient and tried to manage the pain,” he said.

“The patient remained conscious throughout.”

As kids start their Christmas holidays, Inspector Duffy says drivers need to be especially careful on the roads.

“This was a very challenging job to attend. I can’t stress enough the danger that motor vehicles pose to children – and the need for constant vigilance around roads.”

