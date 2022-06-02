Toddler Tragically Dies After Hit-And-Run In Melbourne’s West

,A manhunt is underway following a fatal hit run in Melbourne’s west. overnight.

Tragically, a 3-year-old boy died after he was hit by a car outside a family daycare centre in Sunshine North.

The young child’s mother reportedly witnessed the horrific incident after child ran on to the road around 6:30pm Thursday on McIntyre Rd.

Emergency services arrived at the scene a short time later and transferred the boy with critical head injuries to the Royal Children's Hospital.

But sadly, he passed away overnight.

Police believe the child was struck by a driver in a red sedan, travelling north, who failed to stop at the scene.

Detective Acting Sergeant Leigh Miller told Nine finding the driver is imperative.

"We're going to appeal to the driver of that car that if they realise now, if they didn't realise at the time that they have hit a child - that the best thing they can do is come forward now and help us with our investigation," he said at the scene.

Investigators are appealing for anyone with information and or the driver to come forward and contact police.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam footage or any other information that could assist police with their enquiries is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

