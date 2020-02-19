Tom Bellchambers Reveals He Met His Supermodel Girlfriend On An Elite Dating App

Essendon ruckman Tom Bellchambers joined The Hot Breakfast this morning & was thrown a curveball by Luke Darcy when he asked about how he met his girlfriend.

Darce described Bellchambers as an 'elite after hours operator' and had some mail that he met his supermodel girlfriend Olympia Valance on an elite dating app.

This app, 'Raya', is exclusive to people with verified social media accounts and requires a recommendation from other users to gain access.

LISTEN HERE:

Bellchambers also gave an insight into what the working relationship between John Worsfold and impending coach Ben Rutten is like & provided an update on teammate Conor McKenna who is yet to return back to Australia from Ireland.

Catch the full chat with Bellchambers this morning below: