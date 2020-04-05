Tom Boyd Relives The 2016 Grand Final On The Saturday Rub

Western Bulldogs premiership hero Tom Boyd joined the Saturday Rub yesterday to re-live the 2016 Grand Final. 

Boyd looks back fondly on the day with the boys. He discussed his outstanding performance on the big day, BT's infamous call of his goal & how Duck gave him full votes for the Norm Smith Medal. 

Boyd went on to talk about his plans to play local footy this year, a little post career blow-out & how the scrutiny he copped during his playing days made him fall out of love with the game. 

