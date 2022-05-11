Tom Brady Inks $540 Million Mega Broadcast Deal With Fox Sports

American football juggernaut Tom Brady has signed a massive broadcast deal in preparation for his NFL retirement.

In a 10-year deal with Fox Sports, Brady will be given a whopping $540 million (AUD) to enter the sports analyst industry.

The 44-year-old recently turned his back on retirement, electing to play one more season in the league.

A seven-time Super Bowl champion, Brady's lucrative deal is the largest in broadcast history. Fox Sports confirmed he'll step into the role after he calls time.

"We are pleased to announce that immediately following his playing career, seven-time Super Bowl Champion Tom Brady will be joining us at @FOXSports as our lead analyst," Fox chief executive Lachlan Murdoch said about the long-term agreement.

"We are delighted that Tom has committed to joining the Fox team and wish him all the best during this upcoming season."

Brady shared on Twitter his excitement for securing a 10-year deal, but concedes his focus sits with competing again with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

"Excited, but a lot of unfinished business on the field with the @Buccaneers,” Brady tweeted.

