Tom Browne: Alex Rance Will Retire This Morning

Tom Browne has an exclusive scoop that Richmond superstar Alex Rance is set to announce his retirement from AFL football today.

Rance missed the majority of the 2019 season after going down with a ruptured ACL in Round 1.

Despite his best efforts to return late last season he missed out on the Tigers premiership triumph.

Browne broke the news on Twitter this morning.

Richmond have since confirmed the news.

"Champion Richmond defender Alex Rance has announced his retirement from AFL – effective immediately, to focus on his family and faith," the club said in a statement.

"The five-time All Australian has been considering his future in recent months and has decided to retire from playing football to focus on the other important areas of his life, being his family and his religion."

Rance told his teammates today.

“I am someone who will always give their best to what they commit to, and I’m proud of the time, energy and dedication that I’ve put towards my football career,” Rance said on the club website.

“Right now, I feel I have served my purpose in terms of my on-field performance and cultural impact, and I’m so grateful to the football club for their support and care in allowing me to do that in my own unique way.

“Now I feel is the right time for me to put the same time and energy into other areas of my life that need it, and to prioritise the more important things to me, such as my spiritual growth, my family and friends.”

