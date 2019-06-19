Tom Browne Breaks Down The Potential Sanctions For Jaidyn Stephenson

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has broken down some of the potential sanctions for Jaidyn Stephenson, who self reported for betting on a game he played in.

“Let’s say eight weeks is the starting point,” Browne said, using the Heath Shaw ban from 2011 as precedent.

“Then you’ve got to ask whether in this instance Jaidyn allegedly influenced the outcome.

“If it was maximum goals, hard to believe he influenced that, if it was a possession count and he had inside information on who was playing where that would count against him.

“But I think he’s come forward so let’s reduce it to let’s say six, and let’s say for example he’s young and might have a propensity towards gambling, so let’s reduce it to five.

“You’ve got to be pretty careful of a young guy’s mental health. He’s a great guy, he’s had an incredible record in the game, so we’re at five.

“He’s complied fully with the investigation so let’s go four.

“It’s a bad look for the AFL and his bet involved Collingwood so I think it’s between five and six weeks.”

Stephenson is set to learn his fate today.

