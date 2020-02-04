Triple M Melbourne 105.1
Triple M Melbourne 105.1

Is your local station, if this isn't right, or you'd like to change this:

Select Your Local Station

Tom Browne: Collingwood Are In The Hunt For A New Major Sponsor

On the Hot Breakfast.

Article heading image for Tom Browne: Collingwood Are In The Hunt For A New Major Sponsor

Tom Browne is reporting this morning that Collingwood are after a new naming rights partner of the 'Holden Centre'. 

Browne believes that the Pies' deal with Holden will expire shortly and that Holden can no longer invest in sponsorship due to the turbulent financial situation the company faces. 

LISTEN HERE: 

Eddie McGuire could not confirm Browne's report due to "commercial in confidence", but did reveal that Collingwood are working through things with Holden.

McGuire also confirmed that Collingwood & Holden are still currently in business and that the naming rights to the facility will stay the same for now. 

14 hours ago

Tom Browne
Collingwood Football Club
Listen Live!
Tom Browne
Collingwood Football Club
Tom Browne
Collingwood Football Club
Up Next

Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sSmart SpeakersSmart SpeakersAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs