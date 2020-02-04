Tom Browne: Collingwood Are In The Hunt For A New Major Sponsor

Tom Browne is reporting this morning that Collingwood are after a new naming rights partner of the 'Holden Centre'.

Browne believes that the Pies' deal with Holden will expire shortly and that Holden can no longer invest in sponsorship due to the turbulent financial situation the company faces.

Eddie McGuire could not confirm Browne's report due to "commercial in confidence", but did reveal that Collingwood are working through things with Holden.

McGuire also confirmed that Collingwood & Holden are still currently in business and that the naming rights to the facility will stay the same for now.