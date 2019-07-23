Tom Browne: Conor McKenna Ruled Out This Weekend

Tom Browne has reported Conor McKenna will miss Essendon's clash with Gold Coast this weekend.

The speedster will head back to Ireland to attend a friend's wedding, Browne reported on Tuesday.

McKenna's travel plans were known well in advance by the Bombers and ticked off by the club.

The 23-year-old has starred off half back for the Bombers this season, playing every match and averaging a career-high 20 disposals a game.

He leads the competition in running bounces with 67 for the season, more than double the next best in Adam Saad and Bachar Houli with 32 each.