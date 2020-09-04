Tom Browne Cops It For His Ridiculously Oversized Jacket On Channel 7

Eddie, Darc & Rosie gave it to Tommy Browne on the Hot Breakfast this morning after he wore an enormous suit jacket on Channel 7's footy coverage last night!

Tom tried to explain why he was wearing a jacket was so big, but that didn't stop the crew from throwing a few barbs his way.

"It looks like you're wearing a marquee... Clive Palmer's jacket maybe!"

LISTEN HERE:

For reference, here is Tommy appearing on Channel 7 last night:

Later in the show Eddie went on to defend the AFL following Josh Frydenberg's accusations that league officials were "sitting by the pool bar".