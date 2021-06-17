Tom Browne Details Hunter Clark’s Gruesome Injuries

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne detailed the gruesome injuries Hunter Clark suffered in the incident that led to David Mackay fronting the tribunal tonight.

LISTEN HERE:

"The injury to Hunter Clark is staggering, even by broken jaw standards," Browne said.

"It’s basically a crack from the bottom of his front teeth down to the bottom of his jaw, and from the back a separate crack from the back of his teeth to the point of the jaw, which means in effect part of the jaw was I guess you could say hanging off, and that’s what it looks like in the scans that Hunter Clark got back."

Mackay was sent straight to the tribunal for the incident which left Clark injured.

The incident has caused controversy because Mackay appeared to be going for the ball, with pundits like Mark Ricciuto suggesting the case has the potential to change how players go for the footy.

"They were both going for the ball," Ricciuto said.

"If he gets done this is gonna change the game forever."

Mackay faces the tribunal this evening.

Tom Browne also discussed the internal candidate who’s a potential successor to Gil McLachlan, why the Carlton internal review doesn’t necessarily spell doom for David Teague and more.

