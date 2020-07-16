Tom Browne Explains How Brian Taylor Tries To Stitch Him Up Ahead Of Their TV Stoushes

Tom Browne’s heavyweight stoushes with Brian Taylor have taken centre stage on Channel 7’s Friday Night Footy broadcast recently, and he explained how Bristle tries to disrupt his preparation for them on the Hot Breakfast this morning.

“He called me yesterday to try and get the advance on some topics,” Browne said.

“So I’m just working out what those topics are this morning and communicate that to Bristle on how things are gonna go.”

Luke Darcy had some sage advice for Tom.

“Do not trust Bristle in any way, shape or form, Tommy,” Darc said.

“I’d be screening those calls.”

Browne explained how BT tries to stitch him up.

“He calls at five and flips the topics,” he said.

“So you prepare one way, and then he goes the other!”

