Tom Browne Explains How North Melbourne Could Afford To Hire Alastair Clarkson

After Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne last night revealed that North Melbourne are in the box seat for the services of superstar coach Alastair Clarkson, he explained on Tom Browne’s News today how the Roos could afford to make the move.

"There is precedent for that, it’s not a crazy figure," Browne said of the large sum it would cost North to get Clarko on board.

"Paul Roos was paid a similar amount when he fixed and got Melbourne back on track."

Browne said it was now more about how much of the soft salary cap the wages would chew up.

"You’d be paying Clarko 22% or 23%, certainly next year, of the soft cap," he said.

"Now North’s obviously prepared to do that.

"Let’s face it, Clarko might be worth that."

Tom Browne also spoke on Roo, Ditts and Loz this morning about how GWS is comfortable with North pursuing Clarko.

