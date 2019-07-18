Tom Browne Explains How Ross Lyon Could End Up At Carlton Next Year

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has explained how Ross Lyon could end up at Carlton next year.

“I wouldn’t discount Ross Lyon for the Carlton job, I think there are some people that are interested in him,” Browne said.

“I’ll give you some mail on Ross Lyon’s situation this morning: he’s contracted to Fremantle next year, [and] I believe has a restriction in his contract which says he can’t really coach elsewhere.

“So they’d have to sell it as a win-win to Fremantle and the prospective club.

“It would be a delicate negotiation if he could get somewhere.“

