Tom Browne Explains How Ross Lyon Could End Up At Carlton Next Year

On the Hot Breakfast

Rudi Edsall

7 minutes ago

Rudi Edsall

Article heading image for Tom Browne Explains How Ross Lyon Could End Up At Carlton Next Year

Image: AAP

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne has explained how Ross Lyon could end up at Carlton next year.

LISTEN HERE:

 

“I wouldn’t discount Ross Lyon for the Carlton job, I think there are some people that are interested in him,” Browne said.

“I’ll give you some mail on Ross Lyon’s situation this morning: he’s contracted to Fremantle next year, [and] I believe has a restriction in his contract which says he can’t really coach elsewhere.

“So they’d have to sell it as a win-win to Fremantle and the prospective club.

“It would be a delicate negotiation if he could get somewhere.“

Make sure you download the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best footy stuff!

Listen Live!
Website T&C'sWebsite T&C'sPrivacy PolicyPrivacy PolicyContactContactComplaintsComplaintsCompetition T&C'sCompetition T&C'sAdvertiseAdvertiseJobsJobs