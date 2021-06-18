Tom Browne Explains How The David Mackay Tribunal Decision Could Lead To A Mid-Season Rule Change

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne explained this morning how the tribunal’s decision to clear David Mackay last night could lead to a mid-season rule change.

"The AFL was not surprised by this result under the current rules," Browne said.

"I think they just wanted to generate some discussion surrounding this type of impact this week.

"Steve Hocking, the AFL footy operations boss, is due to speak this afternoon, and I think will reiterate that.

"The real question is whether the AFL will now amend the rules, and my understanding is there is a chance — a chance — the AFL could amend the rule, to tighten that particular rule to increase the duty of care on a player.

"They could do it during the season, a bit like when they amended the Burgoyne dangerous tackle application, I think it was last year or the year before, or they could do it post-season."

Mackay faced the tribunal in a marathon hearing last night after being cited for an incident that left St Kilda’s Hunter Clark with a badly broken jaw.

The jury deliberated for almost an hour last night before clearing Mackay after finding he was contesting the ball and his actions were not unreasonable.

Clark will miss 6-8 weeks, with his jaw broken in two places.

Tom Browne also discussed the details of Zach Merrett's new contract, the pressure increasing on David Teague, St Kilda's members forum and more.

