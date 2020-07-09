Tom Browne Explains How The Highly Condensed Fixture Is Likely To Work

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne explained how the highly condensed fixture will likely work on the Geelong v Brisbane pre-game coverage tonight.

LISTEN HERE:

“The AFL’s now saying well, while we’re on the road we want to make the most of this,” Browne said.

“There’s obvious problems with that.

“I just spoke to Simon Lloyd at Geelong, they’re saying they’re even gonna contemplate with these four day breaks… resting some big names.

“They’ve brought their full list. Melbourne for example have brought 33 players, so it’s gonna start to advantage, you’d think, some of the teams that have brought their full list.

“That’s one aspect of this, the other aspect is there’s not enough clubs as far as I can tell in Perth or Sydney to make this happen, so what I think they’ll have to do is start flying between the hubs potentially beyond that round seven period.”

