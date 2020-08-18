Tom Browne Explains Some Of The Issues Facing The AFL In Holding The Brownlow In Queensland

Hot Breakfast chief footy reporter Tom Browne ran through some of the issues the AFL will be facing in holding the Brownlow Medal count in Queensland this mroning.

LISTEN HERE:

“The issues the AFL’s got with the Brownlow are you’re sort of risking the finals if there’s an outbreak of covid at the Brownlow,” Browne said.

“Also visually, you probably need to have one and a half metres distance separation, and there’s also some practical issues even with the integrity of the votes for example.

“Apparently it’s hard to post them all in the one location at the moment.”

Never miss anything with the best of Triple M Footy playlist!

Browne said that the Queensland government are making a play for the entirety of the footy awards season.

“The Queensland government — in particular the Gold Coast — want to have the whole convention centre there as covid-safe, it’s so big that you could have the All-Australian, the Rising Star and the Brownlow, same night after the home and away season on the Monday night which I think might be the 21st [of September],” he said.

“A key aspect of their pitch is that it would be covid-safe, in particular for finals teams to be all isolated into their little areas.”

Make sure you get the Triple M Footy app on iTunes or Google Play to stay across all the best stuff from this crazy year of footy!