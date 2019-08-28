Tom Browne Explains St Kilda’s “Key Weapon” In The Paddy Ryder Trade

Tom Browne has explained Jake Carlisle’s role in Paddy Ryder’s potential trade to St Kilda this morning.

“Paddy Ryder… [is] in line to go to St Kilda, the back page of the Herald Sun this morning says the Bombers are also chasing him,” Browne said.

“St Kilda’s key weapon in all this is a bloke that’s being speculated on as being traded out.

“Jake Carlisle is mates with Paddy Ryder and has been trying to court Ryder to the club.

“It’s a bit of a complex situation — the bloke trying to get him there is potentially gonna be traded out, but I think he’s focused on his long term future at St Kilda, Jake Carlisle.”

