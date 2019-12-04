Tom Browne Explains Stephen Silvagni's Downfall At Carlton
Plenty happening.
Tom Browne joined the Hot Breakfast to explain what happened for Stephen Silvagni to be sacked as the list manager at Carlton.
A press statement was released by the Blues confirming the news that Browne broke months ago.
This has caused an uproar among Carlton supporters over the past 24 hours.
The interesting point that was raised in the statement was that Stephen's role as list manager was compromised by the fact his sons Jack & Ben are on Carlton's list.
Browne also believes that Silvagni and Carlton CEO Cain Liddle butted heads a number of time which also contributed to his downfall.