Tom Browne Explains Stephen Silvagni's Downfall At Carlton

Tom Browne joined the Hot Breakfast to explain what happened for Stephen Silvagni to be sacked as the list manager at Carlton.

A press statement was released by the Blues confirming the news that Browne broke months ago.

This has caused an uproar among Carlton supporters over the past 24 hours.

LISTEN HERE:

The interesting point that was raised in the statement was that Stephen's role as list manager was compromised by the fact his sons Jack & Ben are on Carlton's list.

Browne also believes that Silvagni and Carlton CEO Cain Liddle butted heads a number of time which also contributed to his downfall.