Tom Browne Explains The Confrontation Between Jason Horne-Francis And Jack Ziebell

Triple M Footy news breaker Tom Browne explained the confrontation between North Melbourne teammates Jason Horne-Francis and Jack Ziebell today.

"Jason Horne-Francis, who has been the focus of much attention recently… did have an exchange of words with Jack Ziebell in the fourth quarter — that’s the North Melbourne captain, his team-mate — on Sunday," Browne said on the Tom Browne's News podcast.

"I’ve seen that behind the goals vision, you can’t pick it up on the game vision.

"I’ve checked with North Melbourne sources, the crux of it is Ziebell was telling Horne-Francis off for giving away a 50 metre penalty down field.

"I think that Horne-Francis mouthed off to the umpire, and Ziebell was saying, I think in fairly forcible words… something to the effect of 'pull your head in"."

Browne said the incident is not an uncommon one.

"This happens pretty regularly in games," he said.

"Other teammates give feedback to fellow teammates, caught on camera all the time… it’s a positive story in my view, in that Ziebell’s actually shown some leadership here."

Tom Browne also discussed how both sets of lawyers caused a stir in the Buddy tribunal coach, the results from a survey of the coaching fraternity and more.

