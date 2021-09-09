Tom Browne Explains What Happened Behind The Scenes For Neale To Stay

Tom Browne gave us the latest on Lachie Neale's decision to backflip on a return back to play for Fremantle.

Browne said that Neale's manager in WA originally sounded out the Dockers, but the heavy hitters at his management company got involved to negotiate a way for him to stay.

"They've put in additional support his family and he thinks the best place to continue his career, and finish his career is the Lions."

LISTEN HERE:

"I think his manager over here (in WA) sounded out the Dockers."

Catch the full podcast here or via the LiSTNR app!